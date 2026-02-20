Catena acquires Nordic logistics portfolio for SEK 8.8bn

Following a signed letter of intent in December 2025, Catena has now completed an agreement to acquire a 612,000 sqm logistics portfolio for an underlying property value of approximately SEK 8.8 billion. The assets are 96.5 percent let with an average lease term of around 11 years and are expected to generate annual net operating income of about SEK 483 million when fully let. The portfolio comprises 20 properties in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The vendor is Urban Partners on behalf of its funds NIP, NSF III, NSF IV and NSF V. Closing is scheduled for 1 April 2026.

.

The total lettable area of the acquired portfolio amounts to 612,000 sqm. The land area totals just over 1,300,000 sqm, of which approximately 70,000 sqm comprises building rights. The acquisition is being carried out as a corporate transaction with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 8.8 billion, subject to deductions for deferred tax. It is being financed through internal funds and external credit facilities.



Tenants in the portfolio include Dagab, Dahl and Tokmanni. The occupancy rate is approximately 96.5 percent and the average lease term is around 11 years. When fully let, the properties are expected to generate total annual net operating income of approximately SEK 483 million.



“Catena’s position in the Nordic logistics property market is now even stronger and we are pleased to be moving into Finland. The acquisition improves our range of high-quality modern properties and expands both our geographical presence and our customer base. We are looking forward to getting to know the customers that operate in the facilities and we hope to enter into rewarding partnerships in which we can support their needs and develop together,” says Jörgen Eriksson, CEO of Catena.



The Swedish logistics properties included in the acquisition represent a value of SEK 6.45 billion and a total lettable area of 444,000 sqm. The portfolio also comprises a Danish logistics property valued at SEK 250 million with a total lettable area of 15,500 sqm. The Finnish properties, marking a new market for Catena, represent a value of SEK 2.1 billion and a total lettable area of 152,500 sqm.



The transfer date is 1 April 2026. As a result of the acquisition, Catena’s four regions will expand to five with the addition of Region Finland, which will be reflected in segment reporting from 1 April 2026.



