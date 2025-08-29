Brunswick and TRS launch Enreal to tackle Swedish last-mile delivery

Brunswick Real Estate, together with its capital partner Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) and the founding management team, are launching Enreal AB (“Enreal”), a real estate company focused on last mile and light industrial properties in the largest cities of Sweden.

.

Enreal is established against the backdrop of structural shifts in logistics and light industrial real estate. Demand is increasing for well-located, modern, and energy-efficient properties, yet supply in urban areas remains limited. This imbalance creates attractive opportunities for both value creation and stable income generation.



Enreal’s portfolio currently comprises ten properties with approximately 20,000 sqm of leasable area, located in some of Stockholm’s most strategically positioned last mile and light industrial submarkets, as well as in central Uppsala. The company targets well-located properties with strategic accessibility and opportunities to enhance ESG performance. Enreal will integrate innovative energy solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact across its portfolio.



“We are proud to welcome TRS, one of the world’s largest pension funds, as a new capital partner to Brunswick and jointly launch Enreal. With Enreal, we see a clear role for us in developing and improving this sought-after segment of the market. During the spring, we built a well-located seed portfolio through several acquisitions, and with a strong pipeline we look forward to continuing to grow the platform”, said David Hävermark, CIO and Partner of Brunswick.



