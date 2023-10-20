Bonava sells St. Petersburg business to Star Development

Bonava has signed an agreement for the divestment of its St. Petersburg operations with the Armenian company Star Development. The transaction amounts to approximately €50m, which the Swedish developer said it has already got. The deal with RBI Group has fallen through.

The buyer has been awarded acquisition permit from the special committee established to oversee business transfers. Closing of the divestment is subject to the approval of the Russian competition authority, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.



On 31 May 2023, the developer announced that it had reached an agreement with RBI Group to divest its St. Petersburg operations. Since RBI Group did not get acquisition permit from the special committee established to oversee business transfers within the agreed timeframe, the contract has now been terminated.



The company has now signed an agreement for the divestment of its St. Petersburg operations with Star Development. The buyer got acquisition permit from the special committee established to oversee business transfers, and the transaction is subject to the approval of the Russian competition authority, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Bonava got the transaction amount of €50m from the counterparty’s Swiss bank to the company‘s account in Stockholm. On closure of the divestment, this transaction will generate positive earnings of approximately SEK 550m, excluding reclassification of currency translation reserve, which the developer will recognise as “Net profit for the period from discontinued operations” in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The Swedish developer announced on 3 March 2022 that its operations in St. Petersburg would be discontinued and since then, the company has worked intensively to realise this in a responsible manner. The St. Petersburg operations have been reported as assets held for sale since the third quarter of 2022. The net assets of the operations were written down to zero in the fourth quarter of 2022.