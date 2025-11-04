Barchester Healthcare sells for £5.2bn in world’s largest care home deal

Care home operators Barchester Healthcare has been acquired this week by a US investment company in a deal worth over £5.2bn. Barchester Healthcare is the largest care home operator in the UK, with over 14,440 beds and more than 240 care homes.

.

Julian Evans, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare at Knight Frank, comments: “We are proud to have advised on such a landmark deal for the UK and the global care home sector. The UK is a key destination for international capital and the care home and senior living market offers attractive returns, underpinned by demographics and existing undersupply. It is vital the UK continues to attract investors and operators like Welltower to build scale and increase supply.”



The UK market is on track to complete c. £12 billion of healthcare property transactions in 2025, according to the latest Knight Frank research. This figure, which would represent a record for annual investment into the sector, is more than treble the long-term yearly average, driven by a significant uptick in appetite for exposure to the healthcare real estate sector from cross-border family offices, insurance firms and REIT investors who are attracted to the sector’s countercyclical characteristics amid an increasingly uncertain market environment.



As at the end of Q3, £7.85 billion of UK healthcare property deals have transacted this year, £6 billion of which have been completed by Knight Frank. The Barchester deal and other transactions in the pipeline will bring full-year investment volumes to c. £12 billion for 2025.



Well-capitalised global investors increasingly value the synergies and efficiency gains inherent in platform and whole-company acquisitions, with the bulk of anticipated Q4 investment volumes materialising through M&A as opposed to single-asset or portfolio acquisitions.



Total investment volumes in 2024 were £3.2 billion, currently the highest annual figure on record but set to be eclipsed by 2025’s totals. The five-year average annual transaction volumes in the sector stand at £2.4 billion.



Several key deals transacted this year typify the sector’s strong investment momentum. US-listed care home investor CareTrust’s £448 million acquisition of Care REIT represented the firm’s entry into the UK market, reflective of a broader trend of international REITs and sector-specialist investors capitalising on supportive dynamics in 2025 to make their entry into the high-performing UK market via significant platform acquisitions.



US capital has accounted for a high proportion of UK transaction volumes in recent years, and in 2025 several have taken opportunities to consolidate and scale newly acquired operating platforms. Foundation Partners’ £100 million deal for Hartford Care is indicative of this theme, following Welltower’s acquisition of Care UK in 2024.



Both domestic and international institutions have sought to cement their foothold in the sector this year, with RLAM and Franklin Templeton behind key deals in 2025 which saw them deepen their exposure to UK care homes. Additional opportunistic acquisitions, such as Omega Healthcare’s acquisition of the remaining Four Seasons Health Care portfolio, have continued apace.



Julian Evans, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare at Knight Frank, added: “Knight Frank alone has completed on £6 billion of UK healthcare transactions in Q3, with a further £2 billion set to complete in the final quarter of the year, cementing an outstanding year for our team and the sector at large. Looking ahead to 2026, persistent uncertainty in global markets is set to channel further institutional capital into defensive and countercyclical sectors, particularly those offering a prominent operational component which provides opportunities for value creation through active asset management. The UK healthcare property market is well-positioned to capitalise on this demand, building on the record level of investment into the sector in 2025.”





