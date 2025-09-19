Bain Capital and partners sign Pullman Paris Montparnasse's deal with URW

One of the biggest hotel deals in France has now been finalised: A consortium comprising Bain Capital, Columbia Threadneedle and QuinSpark has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Pullman Paris Montparnasse. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield generated around €300 million from the sale of the 957-room hotel, which was renovated in 2021 at a cost of €216 million [we reported].

Rafael Coste Campos, a Partner on Bain Capital's Special Situations team, commented: “European hospitality is one of our high conviction themes, where we see long-term secular demand tailwinds in acutely supply-constrained markets. The current macro dislocation is creating a rare window of opportunity to acquire strategic assets in Europe’s main gateway cities. Pullman Paris Montparnasse is an uncommon opportunity to acquire a newly refurbished, institutional-grade 957-key hotel in Paris, one of the most attractive hospitality markets globally. We look forward to working with Columbia Threadneedle and QuinSpark to unlock further value and realise its full potential.”



Built in 1974, the 4-star, 957-key hotel spans 32 floors and is adjacent to Gare Montparnasse in the affluent 14th district. The Pullman Paris Montparnasse has already undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, completed in 2021, with over €216 million invested to modernise its facilities, including extensive upgrades to guest rooms, common areas and technical infrastructure.



Among the city’s largest and most contemporary hotels, Pullman Paris Montparnasse features spacious rooms ranging from 22 to 60 sqm, 10 percent larger than the local competitive set. The hotel offers outstanding connectivity to key city landmarks, catering perfectly to both international and domestic travellers.



Standout amenities include 4,520 sqm of state-of-the-art meeting, conference and exhibition facilities with natural daylight; two restaurants, a sky bar, a fully equipped gym; and the potential to add a 500 sqm spa.



Asset management will be overseen by Columbia Threadneedle and QuinSpark, a hospitality operating partner with deep experience in the Parisian market. Plans include the implementation of a targeted capex program to optimise operating costs and improve energy performance, delivered by a team of seasoned professionals with direct experience operating Pullman properties to ensure a seamless transition and continued operational excellence.



Financing for the landmark deal was arranged by Aareal Bank. The facility was provided to the new ownership consortium to support both the acquisition and targeted capital expenditure initiatives. The German lender acted as arranger, lender and agent for the transaction.



“This financing reinforces our strong belief in the lasting resilience and international allure of Paris as a premier destination, while safeguarding the long‑term value of this iconic property,” said Michelle Weiss, Head of Hotel Properties at Aareal Bank AG. “By supporting capital investment into both the guest experience and sustainability measures, we are helping ensure the Pullman Montparnasse remains a modern hospitality landmark for decades to come.”



Marc-Olivier Assouline, Head of European Value-Add at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “This deal is a testament to the strength of our long-standing relationship with Aareal, and we are very pleased to work with them again on such a landmark transaction. As a specialist hotel lender, they have shown their ability to underwrite the entire facility with conviction and speed.”





