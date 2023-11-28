Arrow secures prime logistics lease in Valencia

Arrow Capital Partners has let 7,159 sq m of warehouse space at its logistics asset in Alcàsser, Valencia. Future Fibres has signed a lease for the entire asset, which serves as the company’s global headquarters, following its prior position as a subtenant at the property.

.

Arrow Capital Partners acquired the asset in 2021. Completing the lease to Future Fibres reflects the successful execution of Arrow’s strategy within the area, which is a strong logistics market benefitting from a sustained expansion in tenant demand. The asset is strategically positioned in the established logistics location of Alcàsser, providing excellent access to the wider region through its close proximity to the V-31 and AP-7 highways. The property is also located 15 kilometres from Valencia city centre and its port, ensuring direct access to international distribution hubs.



“This lease demonstrates the demand for conveniently situated logistics space in key urban cities across Spain and is testament to our strategy within the Valencian region, where compelling fundamentals are providing opportunities to drive rental growth", Malgorzata de la Torre, Head of Spain at Arrow Capital Partners, commented.



The lease was secured directly by Arrow’s asset management team.



