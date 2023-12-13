Aroundtown reaches full occupancy in Utrecht‘s Newton House

Aroundtown reaches full occupancy of the Newton House office complex in Utrecht. With Karl Storz Endoscopie Nederland B.V., the building has a new long-term tenant for an area of 1,100 sqm. This means that the office building at Newtonlaan 201-285, with a total area of approximately 26,000 sqm, is now fully leased.

Situated in the Rijnsweerd-Noord office park on Newtonlaan, Newton House is a prime office location. Its strategic location in the heart of Utrecht makes it a sought-after address for a wide range of businesses. The building benefits from excellent transport links, being directly accessible via the A27 motorway and just 15 minutes by public transport from Utrecht Central Station. In addition, its proximity to Bloeyendael Nature Park provides tenants with an accessible recreational area.



