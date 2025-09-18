Arora Group and Deva Capital acquire Novotel London West for £160 m

The Arora Group and its joint venture partner, Deva Capital, have acquired the Novotel London West hotel in Hammersmith for a reported £160 million. This is the Arora Group’s second hotel in central London, significantly strengthening the group’s presence in the capital.

The site boasts over 630 guest rooms and one of the largest conference and events facilities in the UK, with capacity for up to 3,000 delegates across 33 flexible meeting spaces.



The purchase of the freehold of Novotel London West expands Arora Group’s portfolio to more than 20 hotels and over 8,000 keys, solidifying its position as a leader in the UK’s hospitality sector. “In partnership with Deva Capital, we are delighted to welcome Novotel London West into the Arora portfolio,” said Arora. “This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding in key UK locations, particularly central London. The hotel’s meetings and events capacity aligns with our strategy and we look forward to building on its success.”



Denton advised Arora Group on the transaction.



