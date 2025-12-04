Ares launches Marq to unify global logistics platform

Ares Management has launched a new global brand, Marq Logistics, to consolidate its logistics real estate operations across the Americas, Europe and APAC. The integrated platform manages over 600 million square feet of logistics space worldwide and stems from Ares’ acquisition of GLP Capital Partners’ international business.

.

Marq brings together Ares’ logistics real estate platforms in North America and Europe, including Ares Industrial Management, with the global GLP logistics real estate platform outside of China. This integration follows Ares’ acquisition of the international business and certain affiliates of GLP Capital Partners Limited, which closed in March 2025.



With Marq, Ares combines its scale, expertise and integrated logistics real estate capabilities to deliver consistent, best-in-class solutions to its tenants globally, positioning itself as a landlord of choice.



“Marq represents an exciting next chapter for the Ares Real Estate business, building on our top three global leadership position in one of our highest conviction sectors,” said Julie Solomon, Co-Head of Ares Real Estate. “At its core, Marq aims to deliver global scale and local operational excellence to our logistics tenants through a commitment to a simple but powerful mission—to be a strategic partner in their success.”



Read more international topics!