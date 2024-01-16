Ardian enters the self-storage market

Ardian has acquired Costockage, a French company specialized in self-storage in France.

.

Founded in Paris in 2012, Costockage is an online marketplace enabling professionals and individuals to rent storage units from established operators and/or unused storage spaces from individuals. In 2017, Costockage launched Kostok, its self-storage center operating arm which develops and operates storage spaces with an innovative digital approach. As of today, the company operates 10 centers all over France with the ambition to add many more in the years to come. Mickael Nadjar and Adam Levy-Zauberman, Costockage’s founders, will stay at the helm of the company to continue developing their business and leverage on their deep on-the-ground experience.



Ardian’s Real Estate team will notably help Kostok expand its footprint. This next stage of growth will take the form of building acquisitions, transformation of distressed real estate and acquisition of ongoing self-storage operations.



“As part of our real estate asset class diversification strategy, we are delighted to now include self-storage in our portfolio. We believe it is the right time to enter this sector as it is at a nascent stage in France compared to other mature markets such as the United States of America and the UK. The sector’s low-emissions fundamentals were also key in our decision making.”, said Stéphanie Bensimon, Member of the Executive Committee & Head of Real Estate, Ardian.



Read more international topics!