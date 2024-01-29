Alexandre Arhuis-Grumbach promoted to Head of Transactions Europe at LaSalle

LaSalle Investment Management today announces that Alexandre Arhuis-Grumbach has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Transactions Europe, Core and Core+ Strategies.

.

Previously Head of Encore+ Transactions, Arhuis-Grumbach will now oversee all transactions, across LaSalle’s core and core+ commingled funds (including the firm’s flagship Encore+ fund) and custom accounts in Europe.



In his new role, the core and core-plus transactions teams across the UK and continental Europe will report into Alexandre, who will in turn report into LaSalle’s Head of Europe, Philip La Pierre.



Arhuis-Grumbach has worked at LaSalle for more than 13 years, having joined in 2010 as a financial analyst on a pan-European Value-Add fund before becoming an acquisitions manager in France. He earned an MSc in Civil Engineering from the French school ESTP and an MSc in Real Estate Management from Glasgow Caledonian University. He is also a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS).



Read more international topics!