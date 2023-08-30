AEW UREF buys Windsor Royal shopping centre for £18.5m

AEW announces that its Urban Real Estate Fund (UREF) has acquired Windsor Royal Station and 1 Thames Street, a shopping centre in Windsor for £18.5 million, reflecting a net income yield of 9.6% and a WAULT of 6.5 years to break. The property immediately adjoins Windsor Yards Shopping Centre, acquired by UREF in 2021.

Located in the centre of Windsor, the 74,200 sq ft shopping centre forms part of Windsor & Eton Central train station and stands opposite Windsor Castle. The site’s prime location and Windsor’s consistent high levels of footfall as a strong tourist attraction means AEW can capitalise on resilient retailer performance. The asset will also benefit from the growing night-time economy in the city, in particular resulting from the recently extended trading hours for the property’s tenants, such as Five Guys and All Bar One.



In 2022, UREF completed its final close, having secured £171m of equity commitments from leading institutional investors and a £30m debt facility.



Charles Royle, Portfolio Manager of UREF, said: “We are pleased to have secured the purchase of Windsor Royal, which completes the acquisition phase of the Fund. Windsor Royal is our second asset in Windsor having acquired Windsor Yards in 2021. We look forward to continuing the proposed transformation of Windsor town centre in partnership with occupiers, local stakeholders and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.”



Agents acting for AEW were TT&G whilst JLL represented the vendor.